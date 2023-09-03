Section 144 imposed on burning of crops remaining

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :District administration has imposed section 144 on the burning of crops remaining under the measures to prevent smog across the district on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the provincial government, the Commissioner DG Khan Division Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir while presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements to prevent smog at his office, directed all deputy commissioners of the division to launch strict action against the violators of smog standard operating procedure (SoP).

He said that brick kilns of old technology must be converted to the latest zigzag technology otherwise the kilns would be sealed.

He also urged officers to not only seal commercial units but also impose fine on the violators.

The commissioner asked for a comprehensive crackdown against encroachment, wall chalking and other illegal constructions.