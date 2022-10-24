UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed On Burning Of Garbage: CEO MWMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Section 144 imposed on burning of garbage: CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar Monday said that section 144 has been imposed across the province on burning of garbage under the preventive measures to control smog.

During a visit of Union Council Number-7 to review cleanliness, he said that the enforcement department of the MWMC has been directed to ensure strict action against the people involved in burning garbage and also ordered the registration of FIRs against the violators.

Section 144 has been imposed by the provincial government under preventive measures to control smog adding that the directives of the provincial government would be implemented at any cost.

He said that burning waste in the garbage container was a double crime and violators would pay the price of container besides facing legal action over violation of section 144.

He said that the burning of garbage was one of the major reasons for environmental pollution which resulted in dangerous effects on public health in the current weather.

The CEO MWMC Muhammad Farooq Dogar said that a special mobilization campaign was also being run by the department to create awareness among people, adding that citizens and school kids should wear face masks.

