Section 144 Imposed On Food Supply In Flood-hit Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 12:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noorul Ain Qureshi, has imposed
Section 144 in flood-affected areas to ensure the safety and
health of flood victims.
According to the notification issued here on Sunday, the distribution
of food items, drinking water, milk, and other edibles would only
be allowed after written approval from the Punjab Food Authority
or District Health Authority Gujrat.
Without prior approval, the distribution of cooked food, ration bags,
food hampers, or water is strictly prohibited in the affected areas.
