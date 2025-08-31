Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed On Food Supply In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 12:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noorul Ain Qureshi, has imposed

Section 144 in flood-affected areas to ensure the safety and

health of flood victims.

According to the notification issued here on Sunday, the distribution

of food items, drinking water, milk, and other edibles would only

be allowed after written approval from the Punjab Food Authority

or District Health Authority Gujrat.

Without prior approval, the distribution of cooked food, ration bags,

food hampers, or water is strictly prohibited in the affected areas.

