Section 144 imposed on illegal cattle markets in city areas

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed section 144 on illegal cattle markets in the city areas and started crackdown against the markets on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood raided at different locations of the city and took dozens of cattle into custody which were later shifted to cattle markets outside the city area.

In a statement issued here, the DC said that exemplary arrangements have been made at the cattle markets to facilitate masses.

He said the vaccination and quarantine facilities for cattle have also been provided at the markets. He said that strict arrangements have been made at entry and exit points of the city for screening of animals.

The deputy commissioner added that free shuttle service would be started from city area to markets for public facilitation, adding that extra staff has been deployed at cattle markets to ensure best cleanliness arrangements.