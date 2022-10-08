Section 144 imposed on sale of firecrackers, provoking slogans in Bannu

Deputy Commissioner, Aoun Haider has imposed Section-144 in the district for the next seven days, said a notification issued by the district administration on Saturday

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Aoun Haider has imposed Section-144 in the district for the next seven days, said a notification issued by the district administration on Saturday.

According to the notification a ban has been imposed on sale of firecrackers, fireworks, sale and purchase of chemical material, one wheeling, provoking slogans, use of loud speakers in mosques for hurting religious sentiments, display of weapons, aerial firing, display of objectionable pamphlets and use of illegal lights on vehicles for a period of seven days.

The violators of the order would face stern action, the notification said.