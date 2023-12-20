Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed On Sale Of Illegal Sim Cards

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 07:51 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) In response to the illicit trade of SIM cards, the district administration of Abbottabad Wednesday has implemented Section 144, imposing restrictions on individuals engaged in the unlawful sale of SIM cards.

The move comes after reports indicated that, during the routine sales of SIM cards in streets and markets, individuals frequently capture copies of people's fingerprints.

Subsequently, this information is exploited through a scientific process, enabling online fraud and the unauthorized acquisition of SIM cards using fingerprints and silicon on thumbs and fingers.

The imposition of Section 144 aims to safeguard the lives and property of citizens. This regulatory measure specifically targets streets and markets where the illegal sale of SIM cards is prevalent.

Law enforcement agencies, including the police and administration, will take stringent actions against those found to be involved in such activities.

Citizens are strongly advised to procure SIM cards exclusively from authorized outlets possessing valid licenses. Purchasing SIM cards from vendors lacking the necessary regulatory approval is discouraged. All unauthorized SIM card dealers, along with associated equipment, will face confiscation, and appropriate legal measures will be taken against the offenders.

This regulatory order, effective from December 19, 2023, will continue for the next two months, emphasizing the commitment to curbing the illegal sale of SIM cards and ensuring the security of the public.

