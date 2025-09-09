Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed On Swimming In Rivers And Canals Across Hyderabad Division

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Section 144 imposed on swimming in rivers and canals across Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain Abbasi has imposed section 144 across Hyderabad division, prohibiting swimming and bathing in the Indus River, Kotri Barrage, KB Feeder, Aral Wah and other similar water bodies of the division.

The ban would remain in effect for 30 days, from September 9 to October 9.

According to the notification, all police officers of the division have been directed to strictly enforce the orders issued by the Divisional Commissioner.

