Section 144 Imposed On Throwing Animal Waste In Sewerage Lines In DG Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:24 PM

Section 144 imposed on throwing animal waste in sewerage lines in DG Khan

Commissioner DG Khan division Naseem Sadiq said that Section 144 had been imposed on throwing animal waste into sewerage lines and drains

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Naseem Sadiq said that Section 144 had been imposed on throwing animal waste into sewerage lines and drains.

He said sewerage issues were emerging due to throwing animal waste into sewerage lines, and there was a ban on throwing animal waste into sewerage lines and drains, adding that raids were continued against cattle owners without any discrimination.

He said that cattle at state land, roads, streets, chowks and open places would be impounded and returned after 48 hours. However, the owners would also pay heavy fines.

Commissioner Naseem Sadiq expressed these views during visit to various areas of the city on Wednesday.

He said that they were working with sincerity to resolve sewerage issues in the city.

He said that de-silting of all disposal stations would also be ensured and latest machinery was being brought from Faisalabad and other cities in this connection.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with district administration to make the city neat and clean. He said that issues of the city would be resolved.

