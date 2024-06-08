Section 144 imposed till 20th

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has banned the sale of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets of Lahore under Section 144.

According to a spokesperson for the department, selling of sacrificial animals is not allowed at any place except the eight designated cattle markets notified for selling sacrificial animals in Lahore. Section 144 has been implemented immediately, which will remain in force until June 20. Section 144 was implemented to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic flow.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Deputy Commissioner Lahore had requested for the implementation of Section 144 in public interest.

Among the eight cattle markets established by the Punjab government in Lahore are Shahpur Kanjran, LDA City Defence Road, Barki Road Paragon, Sagiyan Road, sports Complex Ada Rakh, NFC Multan Road, Raiwind Sunder Road and New King Lane society cattle markets which are exempted from this ban.

The ban on rallies, processions and protests in Sargodha district has been extended for 7 days. Section 144 is in force in Sargodha from May 25. For law and order, the implementation of Section 144 in Sargodha district has been extended by one week from June 7, the spokesperson added.

