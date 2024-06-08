Section 144 Imposed Till 20th
Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Home Department has banned the sale of sacrificial animals on the roads and streets of Lahore under Section 144.
According to a spokesperson for the department, selling of sacrificial animals is not allowed at any place except the eight designated cattle markets notified for selling sacrificial animals in Lahore. Section 144 has been implemented immediately, which will remain in force until June 20. Section 144 was implemented to maintain law and order and ensure smooth traffic flow.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Deputy Commissioner Lahore had requested for the implementation of Section 144 in public interest.
Among the eight cattle markets established by the Punjab government in Lahore are Shahpur Kanjran, LDA City Defence Road, Barki Road Paragon, Sagiyan Road, sports Complex Ada Rakh, NFC Multan Road, Raiwind Sunder Road and New King Lane society cattle markets which are exempted from this ban.
The ban on rallies, processions and protests in Sargodha district has been extended for 7 days. Section 144 is in force in Sargodha from May 25. For law and order, the implementation of Section 144 in Sargodha district has been extended by one week from June 7, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Punjab Livestock Card and Farmers' Guidance App; check details here
Stronger ties between LCCI and AJK chamber stressed
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Muzaffargarh reviews of development work in Post Graduate College7 minutes ago
-
DC Nankana Sahib visits to the Primary Health Center in Youngsanabad7 minutes ago
-
Murder mystery solved7 minutes ago
-
Alhamra announces summer camp to foster creativity in youth7 minutes ago
-
Rs.897.5 million fine imposed on 8,791 power pilferers7 minutes ago
-
US consul general, Punjab minister discuss interfaith harmony17 minutes ago
-
Empowering youths essential to develop country: Rana Mashhood17 minutes ago
-
Food Safety Authority held a seminar in Kohat27 minutes ago
-
Protesters demand action against Swat timber mafia27 minutes ago
-
Fellowship showcases significant contributions to responsible reporting on gender-based violence, Ch ..37 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid Alam calls for global action to fight ocean pollution, address climate change impact ..37 minutes ago
-
Add: Chief Secretary Home Abid Majeed visits Central Jail Haripur37 minutes ago