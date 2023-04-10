Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed To Ban Smoking, Barbecue In Margalla Hills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Section 144 imposed to ban smoking, barbecue in Margalla hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Additional District Magistrate as a precautionary measure against the risk of fire in Margallah Hills National Park Monday imposed section 144, banning the public from smoking, barbecuing and trash burning in the area.

The ban would be enforced for a period of two months from April 10 and violators will be prosecuted under the section, said a notification issued by the office of the deputy commissioner.

Related Topics

Fire April From

Recent Stories

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari baz ..

Four killed, 11 injured in Quetta’s Kandhari bazaar’s blast  

2 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board o ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Commissioners for Dubai’s ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salari ..

Mohammed bin Rashid directs disbursement of salaries for federal government empl ..

11 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments increases contribution towards ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to Chairman of ..

41 minutes ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategi ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi launches strategic environmental assessment pro ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.