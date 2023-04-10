Section 144 imposed to ban smoking, barbecue in Margalla hills

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Additional District Magistrate as a precautionary measure against the risk of fire in Margallah Hills National Park Monday imposed section 144, banning the public from smoking, barbecuing and trash burning in the area.

The ban would be enforced for a period of two months from April 10 and violators will be prosecuted under the section, said a notification issued by the office of the deputy commissioner.