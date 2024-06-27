Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed To Ensure Peace During Muharram In Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 09:49 PM

The District Administration of Abbottabad on Thursday enforced Section 144 to maintain law and order, prevent unrest, and protect the lives and property of citizens during the month of Muharram

This enforcement will impose a complete ban on several activities for one month including display of weapons, double riding on motorcycles, use of tinted windows in vehicles, gathering on rooftops of houses along the routes of Muharram processions, accommodation of strangers in hotels, inns, and houses around Muharram processions and Imam Bargahs, dissemination of hateful material.

Similarly, use of loudspeakers, provocative and blasphemous statements, speeches inciting hatred and unrest, illegal movement of Afghan citizens, holding of gatherings without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) were also banned in the region.

Organizing any non-traditional gatherings or processions without NOC, other than the scheduled Muharram processions in District Abbottabad.

The administration has warned that any violation of these rules will result in action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). This strict enforcement aims to ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram.

