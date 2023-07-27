Section 144 imposed to ensure peaceful conduct of Moharram processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration of Abbottabad has imposed Section 144 on Thursday for the peaceful conduct of all gatherings and processions during the 8th, 9th and 10th of Moharram. The orders will remain effective for one month.

During this period, strict enforcement and actions against violations will be carried out against the unlawful activities, that include display of weapons, double riding on motorcycles, use of vehicles with tinted windows, standing on the rooftops of houses along the routes of imambargahs and processions, allowing foreigners to stay in hotels and inns along the routes of imambargahs and processions.

The ban also elaborates that the promotion of hate materials, writing on walls, use of loudspeakers, incitement, hate speech, provocative statements, unlawful and unauthorized gatherings besides Muharram processions, transportation of Afghan refugees, gatherings without proper permission are prohibited under section 144.

Earlier, the district administration of Abbottabad also banned the entry of 24 firebrand speakers and Zakireen in Abbottabad in order to conduct the Moharram activities peacefully.