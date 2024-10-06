Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed To Maintain Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Section 144 imposed to maintain peace

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan has imposed Section 144 of CrPC, banning illegal assembly of more than five people with immediate effect for 10 days.

The decision was taken due to concern over recent activities of the Pashtun Protection Movement (PTM) which may affect peace and tranquility in the area.

The Deputy Commissioner in the order said those violating the order will face action under Section 188 of the PPC.

