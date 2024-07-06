Open Menu

Section 144 Imposed To Maintain Security During Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Section 144 imposed to maintain security during Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 across the province in view of Muharram Ul Haram security arrangements.

According to the spokesman for Home Department, a ban has been imposed on all sorts of innovations with reference to processions and majalis. A ban was also imposed on the display of lathies, knives, daggers, spears and any other article which may be used as a weapon of offence and combustible material at public places except where permitted by a competent authority.

The Punjab government has banned raising of slogans and making of visible signs or representation which may incite public sentiments or directly or indirectly hit the belief of any sect, community or group. Section 144 is also imposed on the dissemination of information through any system or device with the intent to glorify incite religious, sectarian hatred or uses abusive or derogatory remarks through any information system or device that advances or is likely to advance interfaith, sectarian or racial hatred.

It is also forbidden to construct Morchas on rooftops of houses or other buildings situated at the route of processions and collection of stones, bricks, bottles and rubbish etc on procession routes.

The spokesperson said that occupation on the roofs of the shops and houses situated on either side of the routes at the time of processions & standing of spectators on the planks in front of shops is also banned. Section 144 is imposed on all these from 1st to 10th Muharram, whereas, pillion riding is banned from 7th to 10th Muharram.

It's pertinent to mention here that senior citizens, ladies and personnel of law enforcement agencies are given exemption from the ban on pillion riding.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab May All From Weapon Muharram

Recent Stories

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

7 minutes ago
 NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy fal ..

NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls

14 minutes ago
 Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victo ..

Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory

19 minutes ago
 Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched

39 minutes ago
 Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Ce ..

Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries

2 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours

2 hours ago
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pa ..

Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert ..

PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket

6 hours ago
 Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential electi ..

Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan