Section 144 imposes during Polio campaign starting from January 14

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir (DC) Upper, Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, on Friday imposed a ban during the polio campaign under Section-144 from January 14 to January 20.

There will be complete ban Under Section-144 on buying and selling of explosives, fireworks, buying and selling of chemicals, one-wheeling, double riding on motorbikes, inflammatory speeches, sloganeering, public gatherings other than mosques and religious places, exhibition and Ariel-firing, use of load speakers other than Azan, installation of DJ sound system in vehicles.

Section 144 has been imposed on the distribution and display of objectionable posters and pamphlets and on the use of tinted glasses in vehicles.

Legal action will be taken against the violators as per the order of DC Dir.