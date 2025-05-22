Section 144 imposes in District Naushahro Feroz for 30 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, has issued a notification imposing Section 144 in District Naushahro Feroze for a period of 30 days.

The restrictions include ban on rallies, sit-ins, protests, gatherings of more than five people, and display of weapons.

The order directs law enforcement authorities to take strict action against violators and register complaints as necessary.

This decision follows a recent incident in the Moro area of Naushahro Feroze. In order to maintain law and order, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, on the recommendation of SSP Naushahro Feroze, had written to the Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad Division, requesting enforcement of Section 144 across the district.

