Section 144 in Dera, banning bathing in river, canals

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Friday imposed a complete ban on bathing in rivers, streams or canals within the limits of Dera Ismail Khan district under Section 144 of the Criminal Code.

This restriction has been applied in the public interest and in order to prevent the loss of precious lives of the people. The ban, which takes effect immediately, will last for 30 days. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate this order.