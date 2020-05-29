UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Section 144 In Dera, Banning Bathing In River, Canals

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

Section 144 in Dera, banning bathing in river, canals

Deputy Commissioner Dera Friday imposed a complete ban on bathing in rivers, streams or canals within the limits of Dera Ismail Khan district under Section 144 of the Criminal Code

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Friday imposed a complete ban on bathing in rivers, streams or canals within the limits of Dera Ismail Khan district under Section 144 of the Criminal Code.

This restriction has been applied in the public interest and in order to prevent the loss of precious lives of the people. The ban, which takes effect immediately, will last for 30 days. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate this order.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan Criminals

Recent Stories

Educational Institutions to remain closed in Sindh ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 29 May 2020

2 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza says Coronavirus cases will increa ..

11 minutes ago

Greek Migration Ministry Refutes Claims on Mishand ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters Torch Minneapolis Police Precinct on Th ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Forces Spot US Bombers Over Baltic, Black ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.