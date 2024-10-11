Section 144 In Four Cities During PPSC Exam
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government imposed Section 144 in four cities of the province during Public Service Commission (PPSC) examinations.
Section 144 was imposed on examination centers in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, October 13.
In this connection the Punjab Home Department has issued a notification for the implementation of Section 144.
According to the notification, the movement of non-related persons around the examination centers in four cities has been banned, except for the candidates and supervisory staff.
It may be mentioned here that no one would be allowed to enter the examination centers. Meanwhile 15,000 candidates will appear in various examinations in 116 sub-centers that have been set up in four cities.
