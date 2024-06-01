Section 144 In KP To Tackle Congo Virus Spread On Eid-ul-Azha
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Livestock Department has recommended the imposition of Section 144 in seven districts of the province in response to concerns over the potential spread of the Congo virus during Eid-ul-Azha.
According to a private channel, letters have been sent to the commissioners of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), Karak, Lakki Marwat, Nowshera, Kohat, Swabi, and Haripur, advising them to take stringent measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Livestock Department has suggested banning the entry of animals into urban areas without a health certificate, ensuring effective monitoring at all entry points in the province.
Department was engaged in conducting widespread spraying in all districts to prevent the spread of the Congo virus.
The Congo virus, transmitted from animals to humans primarily through the bite of an infected tick, the virus can be fatal.
The risk was heightened during Eid-ul-Azha due to the increased handling and movement of animals.
