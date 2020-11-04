Section 144 in Orakzai to contain coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The administration has imposed section 144 for a period of one month by banning all public gatherings,rallies and protests to contain the spread of coronavirus in Orakzai district.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday said that public gatherings, road blocking, protests and rallies have been banned for a period of one month in the district to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The notification further said that violators of the section would face legal action under section 188.

The order should be enforced with immediate effect.