UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Section 144 In Orakzai To Contain Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:20 PM

Section 144 in Orakzai to contain coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The administration has imposed section 144 for a period of one month by banning all public gatherings,rallies and protests to contain the spread of coronavirus in Orakzai district.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday said that public gatherings, road blocking, protests and rallies have been banned for a period of one month in the district to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The notification further said that violators of the section would face legal action under section 188.

The order should be enforced with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Road All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One of Dubai’s coolest obstacle race, the Ice Wa ..

28 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific extends flexible booking options for ..

34 minutes ago

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

37 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

46 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

47 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.