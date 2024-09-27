Section 144 In Seven Cities For PPSC Exams
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The Punjab government has announced the enforcement of Section 144 in seven cities during the Punjab Public Service Commission examinations. The restriction will take effect on September 28 and September 29.
According to a spokesman for the Home Department, the cities include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan. The restrictions will apply around the examination centers from 8:30am to 4:30pm.
Only candidates and supervising staff will be allowed to enter the examination centers, while the movement of unauthorized individuals would be prohibited within a 100-yard radius of the centers.
In total, the Punjab Public Service Commission has established 25 examination centers across the seven cities.
