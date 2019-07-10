Section 144 lifted from some areas of tribal districts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been told that section 144 has been lifted from some areas of tribal districts.Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza said in a meeting held in connection with KP assembly polls that complaints have been received the candidates are facing difficulties in running their election campaign in connection with polls taking place on July 20 due to imposition of section 144.

A representative of provincial government told in the meeting section 144 has been lifted under the orders of Election Commission.The meeting was attended by KP additional chief secretary, home secretary, provincial election commissioner, representatives of law enforcement agencies and returning officers of all districts.