Section 144, Peaceful Assembly Act Enforced In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to a police statement, the high-security zone, red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.

He said that the ICT Police is always busy protecting people's lives and property.

He said anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable.

He said that citizens are requested not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.

He further stated that legal action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace and order.

He said Observe traffic advisories for road closures while traveling.

Guidance can be taken from Islamabad Police FM 92.4 and Pukar 15 to know the latest traffic situation, he added.

Citizens are advised to report any emergencies by dialing 15

