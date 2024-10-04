Section 144, Peaceful Assembly Act Enforced In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.
According to a police statement, the high-security zone, red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.
He said that the ICT Police is always busy protecting people's lives and property.
He said anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable.
He said that citizens are requested not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.
He further stated that legal action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace and order.
He said Observe traffic advisories for road closures while traveling.
Guidance can be taken from Islamabad Police FM 92.4 and Pukar 15 to know the latest traffic situation, he added.
Citizens are advised to report any emergencies by dialing 15
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed, another injured in road mishap3 minutes ago
-
579 POs nabbed in September23 minutes ago
-
130 new dengue cases reported in Punjab as virus spread intensifies33 minutes ago
-
Faizabad, Murree Road Rawalpindi closed for vehicular traffic: CTP42 minutes ago
-
Inquiry starts into issuance of illegal CNICs to Afghans42 minutes ago
-
AJK braces for observing 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day42 minutes ago
-
Viral infections prevention awareness essential amidst changing weather: Experts43 minutes ago
-
PFA team confiscates substandard material43 minutes ago
-
Student gunned down43 minutes ago
-
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Twin cities49 minutes ago
-
Surge in dengue cases, 130 new cases reported1 hour ago
-
Federal govt to hand over Green Line Bus Service to Sindh govt: Sharjeel1 hour ago