Section-144, Public Holiday Announced In Dara Kohat For Repolling
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) For the peaceful conduct of re-polling for the general election 2024 in PK-90, on February 15, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Uzmatullah Wazir on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the tribal sub-division Dara Kohat.
According to the order, pillion riding and the display of all types of weapons, including licensed weapons, except for law enforcement officers on duty, has been banned immediately for 5 days. Action will be taken against those, violating the order under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
The deputy commissioner has also declared a public holiday in Dara Adamkhel including Jawaki on February, 15 in view of re-polling in the constituency.
APP/arq/vak
