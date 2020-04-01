Section 144 relaxed for Pakistan Post to facilitate pensioners, official correspondence

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Multan Division Commissioner Shanul Haq Wednesday expressed leniency in the timing of Pakistan Post in a bid to facilitate pensioners and official correspondence.

The notification to this effect has been issued this day so that Pakistan Post could pay pensions and handle official correspondence smoothly, a press release said.

The post offices will remain opened from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

for the payment of pensions and the staffers who are assigned to facilitate pensions at the doorsteps of the people will be exempted from the pillion riding by April 6.

People can visit post offices following social distancing and other precautionary measures. This step has also been taken to avoid issue being faced for official correspondence.

Keeping in view the evolving situation of the coronavirus pandemic, Section 144 is imposed in the division.