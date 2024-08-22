Open Menu

Section 144 To Be Implemented In True Spirit: CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Section 144 to be implemented in true spirit: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said that the government has imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for three days across the province and this section would be implemented in letter and spirit.

CPO Faisalabad in a statement on Thursday that the government has prohibited all types of rallies and processions for three days. In this connection, the police department has also chalked out a comprehensive strategy to implement this ban in toto.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses. In this connection no compromise would be made at all and strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

