Section 144 to maintain law & order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiqullah Wednesday imposed section 144 to maintain law and order.

In this connection, he directed district administration for enforcing section 144 to maintain law and order.

Aerial firing, display of weapons and pillion riding will be banned in the district for a month, Deputy Commissioner said driving of sports vehicles and heavy bikes has also been banned. Bathing in canals and rivers across the district will also be banned for a month, he added.