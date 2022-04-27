UrduPoint.com

Section 144 To Maintain Law & Order

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 04:24 PM

Section 144 to maintain law & order

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiqullah Wednesday imposed section 144 to maintain law and order

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiqullah Wednesday imposed section 144 to maintain law and order.

In this connection, he directed district administration for enforcing section 144 to maintain law and order.

Aerial firing, display of weapons and pillion riding will be banned in the district for a month, Deputy Commissioner said driving of sports vehicles and heavy bikes has also been banned. Bathing in canals and rivers across the district will also be banned for a month, he added.

Related Topics

Firing Peshawar Sports Law And Order Vehicles Shafiqullah

Recent Stories

DC reviews city beautification, anti-encroachment ..

DC reviews city beautification, anti-encroachment measures

24 seconds ago
 AIOU to continue admissions till May 09 with late ..

AIOU to continue admissions till May 09 with late fee charges

25 seconds ago
 7 held with liquor, weapons

7 held with liquor, weapons

27 seconds ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tol ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs150 to Rs132,000 per tola

3 minutes ago
 105kg hashish recovered in Nowshera

105kg hashish recovered in Nowshera

3 minutes ago
 PCJCCI strongly condemns Karachi attack

PCJCCI strongly condemns Karachi attack

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.