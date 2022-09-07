Section 144 Violation case: Court extends Imran, others' pre-arrest bail till Sept 27

A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI chief Imran Khan and other PTI leaders till September 27 in a case filed against violation of section 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of PTI chief Imran Khan and other PTI leaders till September 27 in a case filed against violation of section 144.

PTI's Secretary General Asad Umar, Fiazul Hassan Chohan, Saifullah Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Sadaqat Abbasi, Shahzad Waseem and others' interim bails were also extended in the same charges.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the pre-arrest bail petitions of PTI leaders in an FIR registered by the Aabpara Police Station.

Faisal Vawda and former speaker NA Asad Qaiser's lawyer requested the court to grant one-day exemption from hearing.

The court also inquired about the attendance of other accused including Sheharyar Afridi, Raja Khurram, Ali Nawaz and Senator Faisal Javed. The lawyer told the court that Fasial Javed was appearing before another court and he would reach here soon.

During the hearing, Dr.

Babar Awan said that the charges against the accused were the same so the arguments would also be the same. He said that Asad Umar was in Lahore when FIR was registered by the police, adding that video recording of his client was also on the record.

He further informed the court that Imran Khan wouldn't be able to appear on this day as he was contesting election in nine Constituencies. He requested the court to grant Mr. Khan one-time exemption from hearing.

The court marked the attendance of all the accused and also gave exemptions from appearances including Imran Khan.

Dr. Babar Awan said that this was the 21st case against PTI chief from which they were getting bails.

The judge also instructed the investigation officer to release Asad Umar from the case as per merit if he was not in Islamabad. The lawyer said that Senator Saifullah Niazi was also out of Islamabad at that time.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till September 27.