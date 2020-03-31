Section 144 violation: driver arrested, 22 passengers booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Local police arrested a truck driver for transporting 22 people who were also booked for violating section 144 in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala on Tuesday.

Driver named Khadim Hussain was taking away people from Muzaffargarh to Haiderabad, stopped at motorway M-5 interchange, where all people were seated as passengers closely, without distance, committing section 144 violations, police said.

Passengers included as Rafique, Akbar, Mureed, Zafar, Waqar, Allah Yar, Allah Wasaya and their fellows, all resident of Muzaffargarh, were booked under said section. According to passengers, they had compelled to start journey by the truck following stoppage of public transport from here.