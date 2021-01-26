UrduPoint.com
Section-4 Imposed To Acquire Land For 132-KV Grid Station Worth 500 Mln Rupees

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Section-4 imposed to acquire land for 132-KV grid station worth 500 mln rupees

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Qasim Tuesday notified section-4 for land acquisition in order to construct 132 Kilowatts Grid Station at village Ghandian Shankiari Mansehra with the cost of Rs 500 million,.

According to the details, after approval of Rs 500 million funds for the construction of 132 KV grid station for Mansehra, the deputy commissioner imposed section four to acquire 55.3 Kanal land at Ghandian village of the district.

Construction of the new 132 KV grid station would resolve the long standing issue of low voltage and unscheduled load shedding in district Haripur.

The people thanked DC Dr. Qasim and others who have played role in the approval of such a huge amount for 132 KV grid station which would resolve their decades-long electricity issues.

