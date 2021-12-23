UrduPoint.com

Section Of Media Run Fake News About Ordinance For Amendments In Finance Bill: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:11 PM

Section of media run fake news about ordinance for amendments in Finance Bill: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that a section of media without bothering to take the government version, constantly run the news that the amendments to the Finance Bill were being brought through an ordinance instead of an Act of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that a section of media without bothering to take the government version, constantly run the news that the amendments to the Finance Bill were being brought through an ordinance instead of an Act of Parliament.

In a tweet, the minister rubbished the claim and said that amendments to the Finance Bill would be tabled in Parliament which would make the final decision in that regard.

Related Topics

Parliament Media Government

Recent Stories

International organisations hail establishment of ..

International organisations hail establishment of &#039;National Human Rights In ..

41 seconds ago
 Police arrest one accused, 100 kg charas recovered ..

Police arrest one accused, 100 kg charas recovered

2 minutes ago
 US author Joan Didion dead at 87: New York Times

US author Joan Didion dead at 87: New York Times

2 minutes ago
 AJK to have improved Highways network soon: Qayyum ..

AJK to have improved Highways network soon: Qayyum Niazi

2 minutes ago
 White House Cannot Confirm Talks With Russia in Ge ..

White House Cannot Confirm Talks With Russia in Geneva in January - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 FM felicitates winners in election of Young Parlia ..

FM felicitates winners in election of Young Parliamentarians Forum

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.