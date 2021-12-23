Section of media run fake news about ordinance for amendments in Finance Bill: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that a section of media without bothering to take the government version, constantly run the news that the amendments to the Finance Bill were being brought through an ordinance instead of an Act of Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that a section of media without bothering to take the government version, constantly run the news that the amendments to the Finance Bill were being brought through an ordinance instead of an Act of Parliament.

In a tweet, the minister rubbished the claim and said that amendments to the Finance Bill would be tabled in Parliament which would make the final decision in that regard.