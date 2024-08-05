Section Officer Traffic Suspended For Deficient Traffic Management
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar has ordered the suspension of the Section Officer (SO) Traffic of Frere Town due to inadequate traffic management.
In a statement on Monday, he said that the SO would be suspended if a complaint is lodged or if double-parking is spotted anywhere.
Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized that if traffic management or flow is disrupted, the responsible section officer will be held accountable.
The Home Minister declared that disorganized behavior or double parking in designated areas will not be tolerated.
He instructed Section Officers to be present in the field and to ensure smooth traffic flow under their supervision.
The Minister also directed that stringent measures be taken against illegal parking mafias.
