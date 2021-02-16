UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Section Officers Of Housing, Mineral, GS Transferred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Section officers of housing, mineral, GS transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday transferred three section officers (SO) and posted them against new assignments.

In a notification issued by office of Chief Secretary, the SO Housing Shamsul islam has been transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar replacing with SO Mineral Development Usman Jan while SO Governor's Secretariat (GS) Muhammad Aleem Jan has been transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Wari district Dir Upper against the vacant post.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Dir Upper Wari Post Government Housing

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

41 seconds ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

38 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

38 minutes ago

ADU forges strategic partnership with Advanced Cur ..

53 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.