Section officers of housing, mineral, GS transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday transferred three section officers (SO) and posted them against new assignments.

In a notification issued by office of Chief Secretary, the SO Housing Shamsul islam has been transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Peshawar replacing with SO Mineral Development Usman Jan while SO Governor's Secretariat (GS) Muhammad Aleem Jan has been transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Commissioner Wari district Dir Upper against the vacant post.