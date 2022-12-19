Sections of Motorway M2 closed due to fog, dropped visibility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) closed different sections of Motorway M2 due to dense fog and dropped visibility here on Monday.

Talking to APP an official of NHMP Inspector Saqib Waheed said that considering the visibility and fog, motorway police has closed different sections including Lillah Interchange to Lahore and Salim Interchange to Kot Momin.

He said that the visibility had dropped due to dense fog on main roads in plain areas during the night, due to which certain routes were closed.

While giving road safety tips to motorists, he informed the road users should try to travel in daylight and avoid travelling at night.

He assured that all available resources would be utilised to provide safe and sound passage to road users in foggy weather.

He requested the citizens to drive carefully and refrain from crossing the permitted speed limits while travelling on highways and motorways, and in open areas which were engulfed by thick fog. He urged motorists to use fog lights while driving at night due to the fog that has engulfed most cities.

He also advised that in the foggy season, the middle distance between the vehicles should be more than in normal conditions, adding that before starting the journey, an advisory from helpline 130 could be beneficial.