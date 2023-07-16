Open Menu

Sector Commander FC South Reviews Security Arrangements For Muharram

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Sector Commander Frontier Corps (FC) South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa here on Sunday chaired an important meeting at Captain Sikandar Shaheed FC Camp and reviewed the arrangements regarding the security plan for upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoib, Acting District Police Officer Tank Nasir Khan, district officers of various departments and institutions, notables and elders of the area.

The meeting was also attended by Suni religious scholars including Maulana Muhammad Saddiq Khatib, Pir Saleem Shah, Mulla Abdul Rehman, Qari Nasrullah, Hakeem Sana Khan, Maulana Gul Muhammad and Maulana Khan Muhammad. While from the Shia sect, Nazr Abbas, Gulfam Khan and Nazim Ashraf, Syed Mazhar Abass, Muhammad Aslam, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ali, Syed Hanif Shah, Fazl Hussain, Qasim Ali and Shafqat Ali also participated in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Sector Commander FC South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa said that all the law enforcement agencies would ensure fool proof security during Muharram.

He said that Pakistan Army, FC South, Police and all other law enforcement agencies and the district administration would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property during Muharram.

The sector commander said that it was a heavy responsibility on the people and scholars belonging to all schools of thought to promote brotherhood and sectarian harmony in order to maintain peace during Muharram.

He said the religious leaders of both sects were playing their role in maintaining peaceful atmosphere and cooperating with the law enforcers and the district administration.

He said that Pakistan Army and FC South would fully cooperate with police and district administration for a peaceful conduct of Muharram processions.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib and Acting DPO briefed the participants about the security arrangements to be taken for the peaceful conduct of Muharram.

The DC said that all the resources would be utilized for the purpose while a control room would also be established in his office to monitor all the situations.

He also asked leaders of all the sects to ensure the Home Department's code of ethics and other SOPs and also remain in touch with district administration to maintain peace and religious harmony.

