Sector Commander NHMP Visits Yarik Beat Of M-14

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Sector Commander Atiqur Rahman on Friday visited beat Yarik of Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway (M-14) and inspected the beat record and officers' residence

He paid this visit following the instructions of Zonal Commander National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) CPEC Route Mazharul Haque Kaka Khel. The Sector Commander also met with the camp officers.

On his arrival, the sector commander was received by Beat Commander Asif Marwat.

He explained about the orders of the higher officers. The road safety officer also organized a workshop related to cleaning of weapons.

The sector commander ordered to make camp security fool-proof with deployment of additional personnel.

He also conducted a briefing session with the officers at Yarik Toll Plaza.

Keeping in view the recent two bus accidents on the Quetta route, which took place outside the motorways the precincts of Daraban and Drazandah, also prepared a plan for time slips and additional drivers so that the loss of human lives due to hurry and long distances could be avoided.

He also reviewed the repair and maintenance work over Mulla-khel construction.

He also met with Panyala police station SHO, Sub-Inspector Abdul Ghaffar to make the night patrolling on the link road adjacent to Abdulkhel Motorway more effective.

