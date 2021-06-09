Sector D-12 gets new police post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have set up a new police post at Sector D-12 to maintain law and order in the area and ensure safety of the people in the locality.

In this connection, Islamabad Police arranged a special inauguration ceremony. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman formally inaugurated the police post. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, senior police officials and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

The IGP briefed the in-charge of the newly established check post and nine other personnel about their new assignment and directed them to do their utmost efforts for maintaining peace and tranquility in the area.

Policemen were responsible for helping and resolving problems of the people, he said and directed all the policemen deputed at the check post to make utmost efforts for the satisfaction of the people.

He informed that one vehicle and two motorbikes of Eagle Squad had been provided to the post for patrolling. An assistant sub-inspector and a total of nine policemen would perform duties at the check post while the strength may be increased keeping in view the requirements in the area, he added.

The IGP said the post would help curb crime in the area and people living in the surrounding areas could approach to police in case of any emergency.

Policemen at the post would ensure timely assistance to the people of the area, he assured and hoped that cooperation between police and public would increase through such joint efforts against outlaws.

The residents of the area thanked the IGP for establishing police post there and hoped for the best policing efforts to check crime in the area.