UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sector I-10 Gets Water Filtration Plant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Sector I-10 gets water filtration plant

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Children of Adam (CoA)—a welfare trust Sunday inaugurated a water filtration plant at sector I-10 of Islamabad to provide potable water to the residents in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The water filtration plant was initially constructed by the Capital Development Authority and later handed over to CoA, which made it functional within one month after carrying out extensive renovation work.

The filtration unit was inaugurated by Qari Muhammad Ikhlaq Madni, Imam of Shah Faisal mosque, who also offered special prayers on the occasion.

CoA Chief Executive Officer Shahzad Sadan said in times of the coronavirus, provision of safe drinking water to the masses became crucial to ensure their safety. "Contaminated water is the major cause of all the diseases," he added.

Three more filtration plants were on the cards and soon be made operation in the Federal capital, the CEO informed the people present on the ceremony.

CoA – Pakistan was registered as a Trust in May, 2020, carrying out massive work for welfare of the downtrodden segments of the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Water Shah Faisal May Sunday 2020 Capital Development Authority Mosque All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

8 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

2 hours ago

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Investcorp acquires SaaS based e-commerce solution ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.