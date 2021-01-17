Sector I-10 gets water filtration plant

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Children of Adam (CoA)—a welfare trust Sunday inaugurated a water filtration plant at sector I-10 of Islamabad to provide potable water to the residents in times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The water filtration plant was initially constructed by the Capital Development Authority and later handed over to CoA, which made it functional within one month after carrying out extensive renovation work.

The filtration unit was inaugurated by Qari Muhammad Ikhlaq Madni, Imam of Shah Faisal mosque, who also offered special prayers on the occasion.

CoA Chief Executive Officer Shahzad Sadan said in times of the coronavirus, provision of safe drinking water to the masses became crucial to ensure their safety. "Contaminated water is the major cause of all the diseases," he added.

Three more filtration plants were on the cards and soon be made operation in the Federal capital, the CEO informed the people present on the ceremony.

CoA – Pakistan was registered as a Trust in May, 2020, carrying out massive work for welfare of the downtrodden segments of the society.