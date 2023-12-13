Sector plan for Balochistan local govt finalized

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government Sheikh Mahmood Al Hasan Mandukhel on Wednesday said the sector plan for Balochistan local government has been finalized in collaboration with the Department of Local Government Rural Development Balochistan, European Union BRACE Technical Assistance and DAI

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government Sheikh Mahmood Al Hasan Mandukhel on Wednesday said the sector plan for Balochistan local government has been finalized in collaboration with the Department of Local Government Rural Development Balochistan, European Union BRACE Technical Assistance and DAI.

The local government sector plan is being formed for the first time in the history of the country which will play a key role in the implementation of the Community-led Local Governance Policy.

In this regard, a one-day consultative workshop under the aegis of EC Brace Technical Assistance DAI was organised in Quetta, wherein bodies of the Government of Balochistan, the local government department, various departments and civil society members were present.

Speaking to the workshop participants, Sheikh Mahmood Al Hasan Mandukhel said that this is an important event which is held to consult key stakeholders and it will lead to the ratification of the Local Government Sector Plan.

In an increasingly interconnected world, the role of local governance cannot be overstated. Local communities are the foundation of a resilient and vibrant society, and the Local Government Sector Plan is the foundation that guides the region's growth and prosperity.

He said that the formation of the sector plan is a big initiative of the local government department and the European Union.

On the occasion, Secretary Local Government Rural Development Noor Ahmad Perkani said that the department is proud to support initiatives aimed at strengthening local governance, enhancing service delivery, local councils. and empowering local communities.

The Local Government Sector Plan we are here to discuss is not just a document, it is a roadmap for positive change, a blueprint that will guide our actions and decisions in the coming years.

Director BRACE Technical Gul Mohammad Mengal, Team Leader DAI Atif Masood and others also expressed their views regarding the sector plan.

