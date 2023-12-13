Open Menu

Sector Plan For Balochistan Local Govt Finalized

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Sector plan for Balochistan local govt finalized

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government Sheikh Mahmood Al Hasan Mandukhel on Wednesday said the sector plan for Balochistan local government has been finalized in collaboration with the Department of Local Government Rural Development Balochistan, European Union BRACE Technical Assistance and DAI

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Local Government Sheikh Mahmood Al Hasan Mandukhel on Wednesday said the sector plan for Balochistan local government has been finalized in collaboration with the Department of Local Government Rural Development Balochistan, European Union BRACE Technical Assistance and DAI.

The local government sector plan is being formed for the first time in the history of the country which will play a key role in the implementation of the Community-led Local Governance Policy.

In this regard, a one-day consultative workshop under the aegis of EC Brace Technical Assistance DAI was organised in Quetta, wherein bodies of the Government of Balochistan, the local government department, various departments and civil society members were present.

Speaking to the workshop participants, Sheikh Mahmood Al Hasan Mandukhel said that this is an important event which is held to consult key stakeholders and it will lead to the ratification of the Local Government Sector Plan.

In an increasingly interconnected world, the role of local governance cannot be overstated. Local communities are the foundation of a resilient and vibrant society, and the Local Government Sector Plan is the foundation that guides the region's growth and prosperity.

He said that the formation of the sector plan is a big initiative of the local government department and the European Union.

On the occasion, Secretary Local Government Rural Development Noor Ahmad Perkani said that the department is proud to support initiatives aimed at strengthening local governance, enhancing service delivery, local councils. and empowering local communities.

The Local Government Sector Plan we are here to discuss is not just a document, it is a roadmap for positive change, a blueprint that will guide our actions and decisions in the coming years.

Director BRACE Technical Gul Mohammad Mengal, Team Leader DAI Atif Masood and others also expressed their views regarding the sector plan.

APP/ask

Related Topics

Balochistan World Quetta Civil Society European Union Guide Lead Event Government

Recent Stories

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in ..

IHC reserves decision on Saghri's re-inclusion in NA-53

12 minutes ago
 Officers participating in 34th Senior Management C ..

Officers participating in 34th Senior Management Course visit RUDA

12 minutes ago
 Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle ec ..

Argentina devalues peso more than 50% to tackle economic crisis

15 minutes ago
 EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': ..

EU must give Ukraine what it needs to be 'strong': von der Leyen

15 minutes ago
 Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton ..

Ceremony in honour of PAS officers held at Walton Campus

15 minutes ago
 Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, mo ..

Nawaz's acquittal in Al-Azizeya case political, moral victory of PMLN: Provincia ..

27 minutes ago
Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges com ..

Foreigners repatriation case sent to SC judges committee

27 minutes ago
 Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

Five SHOs reshuffled in DI Khan

27 minutes ago
 PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal p ..

PPIB announces financial close of mega Thar Coal power project

15 minutes ago
 Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be en ..

Migrating Afghan population's vaccination to be ensured

27 minutes ago
 Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher cas ..

Court indicts PTI's founder chairman in cipher case

33 minutes ago
 DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

DC launches 5-day anti-polio campaign

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan