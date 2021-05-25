Sector-wise vaccination to be launched in Punjab

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has directed all Deputy Commissioners ( DCs) to prepare sector-wise lists of the staff of hotels, restaurants and industries etc. for sectoral covid vaccination program

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has directed all Deputy Commissioners ( DCs) to prepare sector-wise lists of the staff of hotels, restaurants and industries etc. for sectoral covid vaccination program.

He was addressing a meeting regarding sectoral corona vaccination program on Tuesday. DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and Additional Commissioner Aman Anwer Qidvai were present in the meeting while all DC's participated through video link.

Muhammad Usman said as per planning, under sectoral vaccination program for public and private, every sector would be vaccinated without age discretion of employee of that sector.

He expressed that work on facilitation for modes of vaccination administration had been devised for sectoral program while age wise vaccination would be continued.

The Commissioner asked the DC's to prepare sector-wise lists according to the sector's exposure to Covid virus. He quoted that for example workers of medical stores and pharmacies were highly exposed to Covid-19. He directed to Lahore administration to compile data very minutely and in detail because Lahore model and priorities would be replicated.