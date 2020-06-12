Sectors G-9/2, G-9/3, Peshawar Mor, Karachi Company to be sealed due to coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :After almost 200 cases of coronavirus reported from Sector G-9/2, G-9/3 (Peshawar Mor Market) and Karachi Company (G9 Markaz), these areas would be sealed, said Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat.

The deputy commissioner took to Twitter to inform about the decision taken on the advice of the health department and epidemiologists after almost 200 cases were reported from these areas.

The DC said sectors G-9/2,G-9/3 & Karachi Company were to be sealed after 36 hours. There were almost 200 active cases in this sector. Lockdown was being done on the advise of health dept & epidemiologists.

The residents of these areas have been advised to take appropriate measure and the administration would make arrangements to seal and lockdown these sectors.