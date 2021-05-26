UrduPoint.com
Sectors That Do Not Vaccinate Its Employees Will Be Closed: Chief Secretary Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:19 PM

Sectors that do not vaccinate its employees will be closed: Chief Secretary Sindh

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all industrialists and traders should vaccinate their workers against coronavirus and the government is also setting up vaccination centers in industrial areas, adding that the sectors which did not vaccinate the workers would be closed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that all industrialists and traders should vaccinate their workers against coronavirus and the government is also setting up vaccination centers in industrial areas, adding that the sectors which did not vaccinate the workers would be closed.

He expressed such views in the meeting held under his chairmanship here at Sindh Secretariat on Wednesday. The meeting was briefed on implementation of Corona virus SOPs, vaccination campaign and control over prices of essential commodities.

The meeting was attended by all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners including Senior Member board of Revenue Allamuddin Bullo.

The Chief Secretary directed all the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to strictly implement the SOPs and said that the orders issued by the Home Department should be strictly followed and action should be taken against the violators. He directed that the number of vaccines should be increased and more vaccine centers should be set up in the province.

Briefing the meeting, the Health Department officials said that 285 centers for corona virus vaccination have been set up in the province. So far, 11, 06,384 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

During the meeting, various Deputy Commissioners said that they have completed vaccination of their subordinate revenue staff and now employees of other departments will also be vaccinated against the Corona virus.

CS Sindh directed the Commissioner Karachi and Commissioner Hyderabad to strictly enforce the prices of essential commodities and said that the prices fixed by the government should be implemented effectively and the prices of essential commodities including poultry should be controlled in all cases.

He directed them to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders. He said that all the Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkar should use their judicial power to control SOPs and prices.

