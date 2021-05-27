MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, paid visit to agro food processing unit Industrial estate area on Thursday and reviewed it's operational matters.

Chief Executive Officer agro foods processing plant Munawar Hussain gave detailed briefing to Secretary Agriculture.

He informed that food processing unit was joint project of Federal and provincial governments as Punjab government has 40 percent share in it.

He said that better pulp of mango, guava and peach was made there.

He said that processing of 900 ton citrus fruits was made there last year which is a record while 10 ton mango pulp was prepared in one hour at this plant.

The most of the mango was produced in South Punjab that's why the mango pulp made on large quantity.

The cold storage facility was available there to store all type of pulp through out the year.

The tomato pulp facility was also present at the processing unit. However, Rs 100 million funds required for its complete functioning so that the tomato processing could be started by installing machinery.

Secretary Agriculture directed to present proposal regarding it so that the capacity of making tomato pupl could be enhanced.

He further said that the mango come second according per land and its production after citrus fruits in the country.

Although Pakistani mango is the identity of the country across the world due to its high quality and taste while only six percent of the total mango production was being exported.

Pakistan had exported 1,30,000 ton mango last year while 1,60,000 ton mango export target set for this year from which 120 million Dollars revenue expected.

The demand of pulp mango was increasing day by day at international markets and it was dire need to pay focus on export of pupl mango.

Secretary Agriculture directed the mango research scientists to submit report about how many percent use of pesticides on mango crop decreased in last few years.