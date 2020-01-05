Secular state of India turned into a Nazi state of Hitler : PTI Central Vice President

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made India a country of Hitler and his controversial citizenship law is an attack on the religious minorities, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Addressing a huge rally titled 'Caravan of Defence and Solidarity Rally' here at Pakistan India border on Sunday, he said the rally also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and Indian Muslim community besides expressing support for the Pak army.

He said Modi was engaged in state-sponsered terrorism in India as well as in the occupied territory.

"Modi has reduced the secular state of India into a Nazi state of Hitler," he stressed.

Sheikh said in Pakistan the minorities enjoyed their all rights and they lived in peace and harmony with Muslims in a secure environment.

"Modi can't suppress the voice of freedom lover Kashmiris even after he employed all sorts of shameful atrocities and human rights violations," he emphasized.

He said the existing discriminatory and oppressive policies of the Indian government would lead to the country's dismemberment.

The PTI leader said he was thankful to the patriotic citizens who traveled to the border to give a strong message to India.

Sheikh said Pakistani citizens are ready to fight on the borders shoulder to shoulder with their brave armed forces and added that the defense of the nation was in the strong hands.

The PTI MNA Jay Pirkash Ukrani said the Hindu community had proved their love for Pakistan by participating in the rally in large numbers.

He said minorities are completely safe and secure in Pakistan and living a peaceful life.

The MNA predicted that the India occupation army would face defeat in Kashmir.

MPA Saanju Gangwani said the Hindu community was showing Modi through the rally that how Hindu and other religious communities were safe in Pakistan.

"We are ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of nation and country," he vowed.

The participants carried placards and chanted slogans for the country and in condemnation of the Indian atrocities particularly against the Muslims and Kashmiris in India.

The PTI MPA Dua Bhutto said Modi was desecrating mosques and he is suppressing minorities living in India with a brutal force.

"He is subjecting our mothers, sisters and daughters in India and Kashmir to atrocities," she added.

The MPA Razzaq Rahimo said the rally was giving a message to India on that border that the nation was united for the defense of Pakistan.

He said both Muslims and Hindus living in Pakistan are patriotic citizens and ready to offer sacrifices for the nation and the country.

The Chairman Sindh Bailtul Mal Huniad Lakhani said Modi was hated loathsome figure in his own country.

Earlier in the day the rally started from Shiv temple in Hyderabad and passed through the Hindu temple in Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts before culminating at Khokhrapar where the PTI leaders addressed the rally.

It was warmly welcomed by the citizens in the different towns and villages en route to Khokhrapar.

The participants also paid rich tributes to the border Rangers at the border check post and presented them a gift of the national flag.