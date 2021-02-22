UrduPoint.com
Secure Capital On Top Priority; Says SSP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Secure Capital on top priority; says SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Monday said that Islamabad Police were taking strict action against anti-social elements and those involved in unlawful activities.

Following directions from IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman and DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, he said the police were taking every possible step to secure the city and ensure safety and security of the citizens.

According to details, a police team headed by SHO Khanna Kamal Khan under supervision of SP Rural Rana Abdul Wahab raided on a kite making factory in Sanam chowk, arrested the owner of the factory namely Muhammad Sabir s/o Allah Dad and recovered 10,000 kites and 700 metal and other strings.

Likewise, Lohi Bher police team arrested a kite seller Ibrar and recovered 107 kites and strings.

In another activity, Aabpara police team under supervision of SP City Muhammad Umar Khan arrested a kite seller namely Nasir Shehzad and recovered 95 kites and 12 metal strings.

Cases have been registered against all the accused.

Meanwhile, Ramna police arrested a drug peddler Ramzan and recovered 1260-gram hashish. Shamas colony police arrested four accused namely Jawad, Numan Ameen, Mohsin Khan and Zahid Khan and recovered three pistols and one dagger. Abpara police arrested an accused Imran.

During special campaign against absconders, police teams arrested seven absconders involved in heinous crimes.

DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) appreciated the overall performance of police teams.

SSP (Operations) emphasized that kite flying was life threatening, unlawful and could ruin someone's life. He appealed the citizens to avoid kite flying/selling and cooperate with police.

The SSP (Operations) reiterated that ICT Police were accelerating its all-out efforts to curb the crimes and secure Capital.

He directed all zonal officers to keep vigilant in their respective areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

