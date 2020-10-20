UrduPoint.com
Secure Cyber Domain Essential For Stable Business Environments: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 11:15 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said that a secure cyber domain contributes to a more stable society, a democracy, and a stable business environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said that a secure cyber domain contributes to a more stable society, a democracy, and a stable business environment.

He was the chief guest at the event of "IEEE 1st Annual International Conference on Cyber Warfare and Security (ICCWS) 2020" organized by National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) at Air University Islamabad, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that confidence in security of our digital lives was more important. Cyber Security is a prerequisite of a smart nation and a digital economy.

Air Marshal (Retd.) Javaid Ahmed HI (M), Vice Chancellor Air University Islamabad in his inaugural speech welcomed the conference participants from all across the country and abroad which was held virtually. He emphasized that quality cyber security education and training was crucial for bridging the gap between shortage of skilled manpower and ever growing sophistication of cybercrimes.

He added that international collaborations and industry-academia linkages in the field of cyber security were of prime importance for mutual benefits.

Earlier Dr. Kashif Kifayat Director NCCS gave an overview of the conference and presented the vision, mission and objectives of NCCS and Pakistan Cyber Security Cluster (PCSC). He informed that the Center had developed 32 cyber security products/ toolkits, created 27 public / private partnerships, conducted 26 seminars / workshops and published 58 high quality research papers on Cyber Security.

The two days virtual conference will feature prominent keynotes from USA, Turkey, Russia, Belgium, Estonia, and Pakistan. The event will also include speeches, Tech Talks, Panel Discussions, Workshops and Paper Presentations.

ICCWS-2020 will be one of the biggest events on cyber security. It will offer a great opportunity to students, researchers, industry professionals, and policy makers to learn from the most influential design and development engineers in cyber security domain.

