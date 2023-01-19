UrduPoint.com

Securing Life, Property Of Citizens Top Priority: SSP Operations

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Malik Jamil Zafar Thursday warned the officers that no laxity towards safety and security of the citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials showing negligence towards official duty.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar chaired a crime meeting to review the crime situation in the capital, said a news release.

All the Zonal DPOs, SP Plan and Patrolling, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation in the capital.

He further directed all officers to arrest the offenders involved in heinous crimes, vehicle and motorbike lifters especially those involved in murder cases adding that the ratio of challan of the cases and recoveries should be increased.

The SSP Operations asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner.

He also directed the officials concerned to submit challans of the cases that had been pending for years and also submit a report in this regard to his office. He asked the officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the prevention of crimes, and the elimination of drugs.

The campaign against beggars should be accelerated; especially their facilitators should be identified and arrested. The SSP Operations said that the DPOs, SDPOs, SHOs, and investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainant and apprise them about progress in the case so that public trust in the police could be raised.

He strictly directed the officers concerned to make patrolling more efficient and effective in their respective areas and check suspected and without number plates motorbikes.

The SSP emphasized that Almighty Allah gives us an opportunity to protect the rights of others and it is our duty to ensure it and get inner satisfaction through our actions.

