Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) cautions general public against non-registered, illegal business schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has asked general public not to be deceived by schemes tempting them to non-real profit and concessions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has asked general public not to be deceived by schemes tempting them to non-real profit and concessions.SECP has issued a notification at which it has been said that Pak Memon Impex (Pvt) limited and Memon Corporation (private) limited is involved in illegal and unregistered business of leasing vehicles, houses and electronics.

These companies induce the consumers against an impressive return for their investment in the name of business financing and investment besides giving 5 year leasing plan upon agreed down payment by consumer.Therefore general public is informed that all such business activities are prohibited and can only be done after getting proper license from regulatory department according to the rules and regulations.