UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Proposes Amendments In The AML/CFT Regulations, 2018

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 05:49 PM

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) proposes amendments in the AML/CFT Regulations, 2018

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed certain amendments in the Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Regulations, 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed certain amendments in the Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Countering Financing of Terrorism (CFT) Regulations, 2018.

The amendments that are in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations and international best practices have been placed on SECP's website for public consultation.

The amendments would help further strengthening SECP's AML/CFT regime, said a press release issued by the Commission on Wednesday.

The proposed amendments elaborate on the Risk Based Approach requiring regulated persons (RPs) including; securities brokers, futures brokers, insurers, Takaful operators, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and Modarabas to conduct risk assessment that is aligned with Pakistan's latest National Risk Assessment and ensure implementation of Targeted Financial Sanctions.

The minimum information required for the purpose of KYC/CDD has been listed to make documentation requirements simple and clearer.

Moreover, the draft amendments provide more clarity on verification for Beneficial Ownership, close associates and family members of politically exposed persons.

The RPs are encouraged to use technological solutions for screening and monitoring of transactions as per best practices. The SECP has tried to address the regulated sector's feedback regarding gaps in the implementation of AML/CFT Framework.

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Money 2018 Financial Action Task Force Family Best

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

5 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

9 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

13 minutes ago

Dr. Mazhar Ali Kalhoro posted as MS LUMHS hospital ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.