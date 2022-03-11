UrduPoint.com

Security Agencies Conduct Drill Before Pakistan - Australia Test Match

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Security agencies conduct drill before Pakistan - Australia test match

The drill was conducted by security agencies before the test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia starting from Saturday at the National Stadium here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The drill was conducted by security agencies before the test match to be played between Pakistan and Australia starting from Saturday at the National Stadium here.

The security drill was attended by Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos, Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel including security division personnel, said a news release on Friday.

The drill was conducted to evacuate players in case of any untoward incident.

Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui personally observed the exercise.

The SSU's Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team will be on patrol around the National Stadium to deal with any emergencies.

